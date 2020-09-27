A “flight to nowhere” is being offered by several airlines for passengers who are weary of being grounded at home by the pandemic.
You cruise around in the clouds for several hours and dine on something tastier than the grayish turkey sandwich with limp lettuce and sad tomato on soggy bread that I ate during my last high-flying meal. The chances of having your bags, underwear and toothbrush arrive at a different destination should be next to nil because you don’t need to pack any.
I prefer to keep my feet on solid potholes but completely understand the itch to go somewhere, anywhere or nowhere. It’s in our genes to keep moving.
In fact, I whined just the other day about being bored with being on permanent staycation in my own backyard. I’d spent five minutes watching a frenzied squirrel zip between tree branches and the roof until I was dizzy. If the squirrel had been wearing a Fitbit, he easily would have racked up 10,000 steps. I racked up three steps when I stood, grabbed a broom and took a swing at a nearby bagworm.
“So, where do you want to go?” my spouse finally asked.
I shrugged. “I don’t care. But to be on the safe side, it needs to be somewhere that doesn’t require making a pit stop or getting within 6 feet of anything that’s breathing.”
He suggested that I take a little side trip to the front porch, so I did.
As a kid, I rode along in the backseat when Mom and Granny regularly hit the road for a Sunday drive. They’d worked hard all week and needed to get away.
The road we usually hit was Highway 86 through blink-and-miss-it Spring City and onward toward Racine and aunts and uncles who lived in different parts of Newton County’s sticks. The trip was so long and exciting that I needed to stretch out in the back seat on the way home and nap.
In retrospect, that Sunday drive was akin to a “flight to nowhere” but so much better. The peach cobbler that often greeted us on Aunt Vera’s table was tastier than any in-flight gray turkey sandwich, and the price was right too.
Although we never needed to pack a bag for those flights to nowhere, if it happened to be garden season, we often returned home with one. Never any toothbrushes or underwear, but plenty of green beans and tomatoes.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
