This may never happen again, so I photographed it and recorded the details on a notecard for safekeeping:
“On May 9, 2020, I wore out a saucepan.”
The 2-quart, wooden-handled relic didn’t have a hole in the bottom like the garage-sale washtub I bought to use for a rustic flowerpot. But its black nonstick surface looked as if it’d been scribbled to death. Specks and curly bits of the chemical coating had eroded from decades of stirring macaroni and cheese and oatmeal (not at the same time).
It troubled me when I realized that we’d eaten the missing specks, and I surely hope they were nonstick going down.
“I’m kissing this saucepan goodbye,” I gloated while dangling it above the trashcan. “Indeed, I managed to heat up enough green beans and chicken noodle soup to wear out a saucepan.”
A bit dramatic, but I’ve grown up surrounded by women who are members of the Kitchen Hall of Fame. Mom must have used up a dozen cake pans. She baked so many chocolate Happy Day cakes that her pans developed a crook in their backs and couldn’t sit straight. When one end of the cake was one-layer and the other end two, she’d finally break down and buy a new pan.
In the 1970s, Mom quit buying mops entirely because she’d quickly scrub their spongy heads into crumbs. Instead of splurging on yet another sponge head, she began doubling an old towel and clamping it onto a mop stick.
Mom had good training, though. My grandmother wore finger grooves into her wooden-handled potato masher. And, according to family lore, Granny managed to scrub a hole clear through a galvanized washboard.
The latest generation boasts Kitchen Hall of Famers too. My niece Brooke recently posted a pinup photo of her two-layer lemon pound cake with swags of vanilla frosting festooned with fresh blueberries.
No doubt she’s worn out some cake pans and skillets too.
I’m proud to belatedly join the ranks of these domestic superstars with my destroyed saucepan. It took 40 years, but I managed to wear out a saucepan — or at least eat one.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
