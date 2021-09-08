One of my favorite coffee cups is an old white milk glass mug with the name “Dolores” in faded blue ink. It dangles perfectly on my index finger.
The giddy garage-sale hostess was so thrilled the day I tested it, then handed over my quarter.
“Oh, honey, I didn’t think anyone named Dolores would ever stop by,” she said.
I didn’t have the heart to tell her it could have been personalized for “Frankenstein” and I would have bought it since I liked the heft of it. Price was doable too.
My kitchen cabinet is a graveyard for cast-off and unwanted coffee cups: a souvenir Grand Canyon, a hillbilly scene with Maw in front of her saggy log cabin, a Happy Face, “Gene” and several defunct diner mugs.
Now and then, I consider permanently burying these oddballs and buying four cups that match. But that’s such a big formal leap.
Honestly, I’ve never met a coffee cup I didn’t like as long as it was filled with the strong black brew. I’m even willing to give edible coffee cups a try if they ever hit the local market.
I’ve been reading up about these environmentally friendly wafer cups being promoted as a replacement for paper cups. They’re made from all-natural ingredients, such as seaweed, oats, fruits and vegetables, and supposedly stay crisp for hours.
We use a wafer cone to hold our Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey ice cream. Why not a custom cone to hold our coffee?
The edible high-fiber coffee cups already are showing up at drive-thrus, sporting events and on some airlines. If they weren’t so expensive to make — or bake or laminate, or whatever they do — they’d probably be everywhere by now.
I would especially like to nibble on a coffee cup on an airplane where any distraction to the turbulence making my headband jump would be welcome.
Along with saving trees, edible coffee mugs could give us a handy excuse for any creeping pounds.
“This scale must be broken,” I imagine myself saying. “I’ve been having coffee only for breakfast for the past month.”
And then my spouse’s reply: “Show me the cup, Dolores.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.