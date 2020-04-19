Whenever school resumes, teachers most likely will have students write an essay on “How I Spent My Pandemic Vacation.”
It’s a pity I’m not in school because I could ace this one. From the get-go, I vowed to use my at-home time wisely to improve my mind, body and home. I didn’t weave a living room rug or carve salad bowls from a downed oak tree, but I’ve been plenty busy.
Here are some of last week’s highlights:
• Watched 42 episodes of “Schitt’s Creek,” then launched an in-depth study of actor Eugene Levy’s brushy eyebrows. Spent several hours locating and saving every online image of the actor. After scrutiny of magnified images I was able to conclude that Boxwood Brows hasn’t lost one hair in the last 40 years.
• Ate three cans of French-style green beans in quick succession because they were set to expire on April 10. Tres bon.
• At insistence of fit daughter, I downloaded massive free library of Nike Training Club workouts. Completed almost 23 seconds of beginner-level cardio 15-minute workout before dragging glutes to kitchen and collapsing atop a bag of stale Fritos.
• On sunny 70-degree day, got fun brainstorm to pitch tent in backyard and outfit with bed, table, chairs, TV and peanut butter for a glamping vacation. Pulled tent from garage, gave it a mighty shake and freed several deceased spiders, cottony webs and endless mold spores, which triggered coughing fit. Slunk indoors before neighbors called 911.
• Researched online how to stop or at least slow hair growth, then checked mirror yet again to see if any dark roots are starting to sparkle.
• Cleaned desk drawer, which involved testing at least 50 ink pens. Most couldn’t string two good words together.
• Sat on front porch for 2.3 hours so I wouldn’t miss the opportunity to wave at the mail carrier, although I already knew from Informed Delivery that I was receiving one gimme from the Democrats and another from Liberty Utilities.
• Researched allrecipes.com to find something tasty to make with creamed corn, shriveled radishes, peanut butter and stale Frito crumbs.
• Watched acrobatics of backyard squirrel for 17 hours. Decided he should be leading the Nike Training Club Full-Body Hustle workout. Concluded that Eugene Levy’s eyebrows are actually squirrel tails.
