It’s Labor Day weekend, when we honor American workers and reflect upon the many career choices that are worse than our own.
Professional armpit sniffer comes to mind. So does snake milker and politician.
But one big-city job that intrigues me is that of a professional “waiter.” I’m not talking about the person who takes your order for goat curry and coffee and brings it to the table. Done that. Slung that.
I’m referring to the person who is paid by the hour to literally wait — for a washing machine repairman, a mattress delivery, an insurance adjuster, whatever. Such a job would require patience and a good book.
I speculate on the resumes of people applying for such a wonderful position. They must read something like this:
• My sister took up knitting in 1998 and presented me with a lovely hand-knitted wool sweater that year for Christmas. It had one sleeve, but she promised a second by late January. I’m still patiently waiting, although moths have now eaten a chunk of one shoulder.
• I waited one hour and 15 minutes with two toddlers for a 30-second ride on Dumbo at Disneyland. During that wait, I repaired the ears on a stranger’s Mickey Mouse hat after one of the toddlers yanked them off.
• I had the patience and stamina to return a cumbersome four-man tent the day after Christmas. I didn’t have a receipt, so I had to stand in the no-receipt line, which was half a block long. It was no picnic, holding a tent for 45 minutes. The poles kept slipping and clanging to the floor, which made everyone in line a bit jumpy.
• I have the patience of Job. For 30 years, I’ve sat on a tackle box on riverbanks waiting for my spouse to catch something big enough to batter and fry. Only once did I lose my patience and suggest going to a trout farm pond where the fish are trained to take your bait and credit card.
• I’ve been waiting my entire life for a job like this, where I get paid to sit and do nothing. I sure hope I’m not overly qualified.
