I looked out my kitchen window in time to glimpse a dingy blue and white-striped sheet crossing the yard. I watched as my husband wrangled it over a giant pot of geraniums.
“There’s a freeze warning tonight,” he explained. “Do we have any more old sheets to cover the flowers we just planted?”
All of our sheets are old. Bed linens have never been a priority. It’s like wall insulation. Necessary, but who sees it? It’s not as if I wrap myself in a fitted twin to go eat a lemon ricotta pancake at First Watch.
I took a stroll through the neighborhood to see the frost fashions being worn by other buds and shrubs.
One resident’s recently planted crab apple trees looked chic in a luxurious lilac California king set. I couldn’t read the sheets’ thread count without binoculars, but they looked spa-quality from a distance. Perhaps they were even certified organic cotton fibers.
The wrinkle-free sheets were neatly draped and anchored, so there was no chance of them accidentally blowing into someone else’s bedroom.
A block over, I saw a faded Mickey Mouse pillowcase pulled over a flowerpot, a couple of upturned buckets insulating shivering plants and a thin bath towel with black hair dye stains canopying a patch of tulips. Another homeowner warmed her vines with a faded tablecloth decorated with roosters.
What’s truly upsetting about this sudden dip in temperatures and need to find sweaters and coats for our petunias is the permanent damage it’s causing. In particular, I’m thinking about my $79 do-nothing thornless rosebush. For three years, the mail-order bush has proven to be not just thornless but rose-less. We had given it up for dead.
Then last week, my husband noticed green shoots and tiny buds on the stick. I envisioned pink roses frothing out my garage-sale trellis. With my mismatched metal lawn chairs parked artfully nearby, the backyard would look like a nostalgic spread in Country Gardens magazine. All I needed was a white picket fence.
With that charming, summery scene in mind, I hurried home to make sure my rose stick was adequately dressed for freezing temps. Thank goodness, my husband had it cloaked in a fitted king-size yellow sheet.
The sheet had as much pizzazz as a horsefly, but it sure looks better than our bare mattress.
