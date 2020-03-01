The recipe for my spouse’s disgusting smoothie reads like a garage-sale ad. “Everything must go” and “too much miscellaneous to mention” and “if we don’t have it, you probably don’t need it.”
“Did you know that it’s possible to make a healthy smoothie that actually tastes good too?” I asked him the other morning when he opened the fridge and started grabbing produce and liquids willy-nilly and tossing them into our kitchen countertop chipper-shredder.
This particular recipe included, but was far from limited to, a fistful of “spring mix” greenery that lost its spring at least two weeks ago, questionable cottage cheese, fur-bearing strawberries, radishes as hard as acorns, eroded carrots, apple cider, blinky yogurt, a can of Italian orange soda and a bowl of leftover garlicky green beans.
As a fiber enhancement, he tossed in a handful of old-fashioned oats. Then he pressed a magic button and created a hemlock-colored sludge.
The culinarian took a sip.
“Not bad at all,” he insisted, which only proves that years of smoking have obliterated his taste buds.
I gagged down a sip to be semi-polite, then decided that $4.99 for a dragon fruit smoothie from a local joint was a steal. Life is too short to drink smoothies that look and possibly taste like the green beard algae outbreak on our aquarium walls.
But I’ve noticed that smoothie chefs tend to fall into two categories. Some follow recipes down to the last flax seed as they aspire to create a flavorful nourishing drink — something so tasty and brag-worthy that they consider making it for book club. They buy smoothie cookbooks and find recipes online with hundreds of five-star reviews.
They add their own thoughtful comments to the online recipe conversation. “A bit too cucumber-y for my family’s tastes” or “the raw pumpkin seeds add the perfect zing.”
The other smoothie chefs simply wing it and fling it. They scoff at using a recipe. Whatever is within reach – sweet potatoes, prunes, yellow broccoli – gets flung into the goop. The goal is to produce a liquid multivitamin and to use up the rest of that $1.99 stalk of celery.
If it tastes good, it’s a happy accident and will never be repeated. Fortunately, it will never make an appearance at book club, either.
Marti Attoun
