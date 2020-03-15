I drove past a yard recently with an upholstered mouse-colored sofa parked under a large oak. When the tree greens up in the next couple of weeks, it should perfectly accent this “outdoor living space.”
For several years, homebuilders and decorators have been splurging on outdoor kitchens, pizza ovens and fireplaces and filling the breezy spaces with plush couches, carpets and end tables that would be suitable for a living room.
The line between indoor and outdoor living and furnishings will continue to blur, trend forecasters say, but I’m tickled dogwood pink to say that Ozarkians blurred, blotted and smeared this line years ago.
We pioneered the indoor-outdoor living trend. And we think outside the patio too. Our outdoor rooms are just as likely to be in the front yard or porch as in the private backyard.
For example, a particularly innovative and daring move is the outdoor bedroom with a queen-size mattress tossed on a bed of dead leaves in one yard. I’m assuming that the fabric was treated with a waterproofing spray, because a rain-logged mattress would be as heavy as the dickens when the owner goes on a redecorating binge.
And a rearranging and redecorating binge is inevitable because it’s impossible to know until you’ve dragged it around if the mattress would look more glamorous near the rabbit hutch or against the stacked firewood, which could serve as a faux headboard.
So far, and I feel blessed by this, the only occupant I’ve seen using the outdoor bedroom was a spindly legged hound with visible cockleburs.
We Ozarkians don’t hesitate to push the “outdoor living space” envelope. I’ve seen a well-loved recliner lounging on a porch and a commercial gold-cushioned beauty salon chair situated outdoors.
The outdoor salon seems especially chic and smart because nothing beats natural light for beauty fixups. I’ve been known to tweeze my eyebrows outside, but without a comfortable salon chair. When I sit outdoors, it’s on a 1950s paint-flaking metal lawn chair with whispers of purple and forest green paint.
But I’ve been wondering about this blurred line between indoor and outdoor furnishings and living spaces. If indoor furniture can go out, can outdoor furniture go in?
I can’t decide if the metal lawn chair looks better shedding paint beside the fireplace or parked at the kitchen table.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
