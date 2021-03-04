Not long ago, I mentioned that a certain politician was “crookeder than a dog’s hind leg.” My daughter looked horrified.
“I forget, Mom. Were you born before or after the Civil War?” she asked.
I pointed out that the description had nothing to do with age, but everything to do with locale. That’s an expression that I’ve grown up with in this neck of the woods.
But I certainly agree that some lingo and style choices are dead giveaways that you’re mature enough to qualify for the coffee discount at McDonald’s if your hand is steady enough to hold the cup.
I’m always on high alert for signs that I’ve gone completely over the hill and am no longer merely clinging to a kudzu vine on the side. So far, I don’t own a single pair of pull-on polyester pants in an Easter egg color nor keep an emergency plastic rain bonnet in my purse. I’m not that old yet.
I do, however, buy cheap reading glasses that cost less than a paperback. I don’t have one of those leashes so I can hang them around my neck, but that’s on my buy-it-soon list.
Unfortunately, I learned last week that I’ve been inadvertently advertising my age for decades by the line my comb draws on my scalp. Where a woman parts her hair — on the side or the middle — is a telltale sign of her age. This is a serious topic trending on TikTok where the consensus is that a middle part is carefree and youthful, whereas a side part is so last era.
Several examples of hot ageless celebrities with center parts were mentioned. Some bygones sporting side parts with bangs sweeping over their foreheads (and probably wrinkles) were also pictured.
Years ago, I decided where to draw my line after studying diagrams of face shapes and corresponding do’s and don’ts to make the best of what genetics gave you. For example, if you had a nose as big as a banana, you avoided a center hair part because that was like pointing a flashing arrow straight at it.
I could never find my face shape. In all those shapes, I never saw a chipmunk carrying a concealed walnut in each cheek. To be safe, I opted for a side part pointing straight at my neck bone.
My mother wasn’t a good role model on where to part your hair, either, because she didn’t believe in them. For half a century, she wore her Tootsie Roll curls brushed straight back with a frisky sprig or two pulled onto her forehead.
I’m sure my daughter will alert me before I get that frisky.
