I watch in awe as Olympians triple somersault, swim and sprint their way to victory. It gives me pause before springboarding into my second hunk of strawberry shortcake.
We ordinary bodies may never win a gold, silver or bronze medal, but we have Olympic challenges and victories, too.
Welcome to the Summer Backyard Olympics:
• Backyard balance beam: In this event, a homeowner scales a ladder and attempts to hang a giant 10-pound flower basket from a hook in the front-porch soffit while unaware of the colony of wasps homesteading inside. Sure, he’d noticed a wasp or two hanging around the area, but figured they were merely making a pit stop before continuing their journey. Indescribable aerials and dismount follow.
• Backyard hurdles: In this event, a homeowner aims a can of pesticide at soffit dwellers. When the winged colonists advance, he must vault an evergreen shrub and a rusty wagon abloom with petunias before landing and running a safe distance away.
• Backyard fencing: In this event, a homeowner aspires to disentangle and remove dead tree branches still trapped in the boughs. With the end of his rake, he repeatedly advances and lunges at a dangling oak limb. He considers letting it dangle until the next storm gust knocks it out, but it’s as big around as a fencepost and might bruise someone. Sheer grit and fear of medical bills give him the needed adrenaline to stand in his truck bed and wrestle the limb to the ground. This event is a spectator favorite.
• Backyard weightlifting: In this event, a homeowner hops off his lawnmower and drags, lifts and curses an antique wrought-iron loveseat and chairs that must be relocated every mow or so when the weeds bury it. Then he repeats the event with weighty yard statuary and a large clay pot housing a rubber tree.
• Backyard rowing: In this event, a homeowner attempts to propel his body up and onward to live another day after his sun-rotted canvas beach chair splits and dumps him on the ground.
Like professional Olympians, these Summertime Backyard Olympians also get their fair share of wild applause … or was that laughter?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.