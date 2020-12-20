I’m not proud of this fact, but I probably made waffles four times when my kids were growing up.
First, it involved crawling into the dark kitchen cabinet cul-de-sac where seldom-used pans and gadgets rendezvous. By the time I’d drag out the appliance and scrape off the crusty remains from the previous use, my out-of-character fantasy of being June Cleaver had vanished.
And I’d pop a frozen Eggo into the toaster.
My own mother made waffles much more frequently on a scary antiquated waffle iron with an even scarier black-and-white cloth cord. I was convinced that, if I touched the iron’s steaming surface, my fingers would be pressed into a grid pattern with permanent little pockets for holding melted butter and syrup.
But waffle irons have come a long way and, frankly, I’m glad this newest version wasn’t around when I was a young mother. The Building Block Waffle Maker bakes Lego-like interlocking blocks so that an eater can exercise his imagination and build the Eiffel Tower or whatever before getting down to the business of eating.
My imagination gets a workout just imagining such a horror. This is far worse than crawling into the kitchen cabinet to find the waffle iron and getting trapped between the salad shooter and the giant cast-iron roaster.
Worse than ignoring that universal motherhood rule — don’t play with your food — this appliance actually promotes such household anarchy.
But on a strictly practical matter, how many waffle bricks would a cook have to mix up and bake for her “Star Wars” fan to build the Millennium Falcon? How many barrels of batter? How many hours and days would breakfast last?
I can imagine the hysterics that such a waffle maker would create.
Kid: “Please, Mom, I can’t possibly build a cool robot with only 10 lousy waffle bricks. I need at least 20 more waffles. Do you want me to grow up and be a robotics engineer or not?”
Mom: “I want you to eat those homemade waffles that I spent the last half hour making so you get a chance to grow up.”
Kid grumbles, then snaps together his handful of waffle blocks and builds a dinky archway. He rolls the lid from the syrup bottle under it a few times, then rearranges the blocks into a capital B.
Kid: “Boring. These waffles are so boring. Plus, they’re too cold to eat. Can you fix me some yummy scrambled eggs?”
Mom: “You bet. Just as soon as you bury that waffle maker in the farthest corner of the kitchen cabinet.”
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
