My husband’s shopping list for the trip to the garden nursery included the usual: potting soil, a couple of tomato plants, morning glory seeds and a hanging basket of blooming geraniums.
“Oh, and if they have any, pick us up a couple of velociraptors,” I added.
My words flew over his head before finally sinking in their claws.
So I elaborated. “The best backyards this season have giant metal dinosaur sculptures lurking around their trees and flowerbeds.”
He shook his head on the way out the door. “Not happening. It’s bad enough mowing around your collection of Dust Bowl lawn furniture.”
The popularity of backyard brontosauruses, though, makes me realize my mother was a trendsetter with her overgrown yard menagerie. Growing up, it was impossible to play badminton in our yard without tripping over a concrete donkey pulling a cart of petunias and leaping a pair of ceramic painted ladybugs standing in a painted rubber tractor tire.
The prim bug ladies wore sunbonnets and carried purses and looked like they belonged in a country church pew, unlike the naked concrete goose and leering frog perched on a lily pad. She penned these yard critters with fences fashioned from wagon wheels and cobalt blue Milk of Magnesia bottles.
Eventually, oversized wooden yard butts in polka-dot bloomers earned prominent spots in a row of purple irises flanking a miniature windmill.
I’m well aware that I have this genetic tendency for yard tackiness. My kids and spouse remind me often, as does my long-legged iron bird fashioned from an old shovel and other rustic tools. His pitchfork feet are permanently planted beside the house, though.
“That ugly thing needs to go,” my spouse often remarks.
But we’re not budging. I especially admire how cute my yard pet looks late in the summer when he’s wearing a frilly coat of invasive vines.
Not happening, but to be even more backyard swoon-worthy, he needs a giant metal velociraptor chasing him.
