When my oldest was a baby, I considered sewing wheels on his diapers. The only surefire cure for his colicky howling was to hit the road. Within a mile, he’d be snoozing.
Then as soon as we parked the car, he’d turn red in the face and kick up his heels again.
I thought of this as I read about the mobile napping pods for adults rolling through the streets of Paris (France, not Missouri). The traveling beds aren’t meant to soothe gassy stomachs, but to promote the many benefits of power napping. IKEA designed the sleeping capsules, which are towed by electric bikes.
I’m sure there are forward-thinking companies out there that encourage power napping and provide dedicated comfy recliners and resting spaces for employees. I’m sure there are bosses who cite the merits of power napping: increase in employee productivity, energy levels and morale. I just haven’t met any.
In this neck of the woods, when we need a pick-me-up at work, we pour some sludgy coffee from the cruddy carafe in the break room. Washing the coffee pot is never in anyone’s job description. Another popular option for mid-afternoon slump is hitting the vending machine for a Snickers bar.
I snicker as I imagine this scene of a worker from one of my previous jobs trying to sleep on the clock:
Employee crawls under his desk with a pillow and ear plugs: “I’m going to catch some Z’s for 30 minutes, so I can boost my energy level and be a better employee.”
Boss: “Make sure you build up enough energy to fill out an application for your next job.”
Employee: “But, boss, multiple studies prove that a power nap improves memory, creativity, alertness and reaction time.”
Boss: “We can put that reaction time to the test when I aim my foot at your lazy rear end on the way out the door.”
Employee: “Plus, a power nap recharges your brain and reduces overall stress in the workplace.”
Boss: “Your brain will be the only thing charged up when you can’t pay your utility bills.”
I suspect it will be a long time before power napping and mobile napping pods are normalized in these parts. And, honestly, if I had the opportunity to travel the streets of Paris (France, not Missouri) in a napping pod, I’d keep my eyes wide open.
