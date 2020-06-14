In a Father’s Day promo, I saw a lineup of gifts that could be monogrammed for dear ol’ dad. His initials could be embossed on a leather shaving kit or golf glove or engraved on a cast-iron skillet.
Holy fried chicken! I wouldn’t care if the dad in this household threw away his shaving kit and sprouted chin whiskers to his shanks if he had a skillet with his name on it that only he could use.
I quickly read how monogramming adds a subtle elegant touch to an otherwise ordinary gift. Such personalization bestows a sense of pride of ownership in the gift.
We’ve never been a family that monograms, except for Mom using Revlon’s Red Sizzle Nail Polish to paint her name on her good Pyrex and cake pans. The bakeware often left with leftovers and forgot to return.
I assumed that branding with monograms was for upper-crust families only, not crusty ones. Our cutlery and linens have never deserved royal treatment. Actually, my last set of queen-size sheets from an estate sale already had been personalized with Mabel White’s name in permanent laundry marker. Apparently, Mabel had been living in some type of inmate housing.
But I’d never fully appreciated the benefits of monogramming, specifically that feeling of ownership in a gift stamped with your initials or name. Therefore, I’ve offered the kids some dandy gift suggestions for Father’s Day:
• A monogrammed toilet brush. Dad’s name could be tattooed in elegant gold lettering on an otherwise ordinary plastic-handled toilet brush. To make the gift extra meaningful, add “Under Penalty of Law This Brush Not to be Swished Except by the Owner.”
• Likewise, Dad’s initials could be etched on a new vacuum cleaner right under Dirt Devil. Imagine his pride when someone says, “Get over here under this couch and sweep up these popcorn kernels, you Dirt Devil Dad, you.”
• It’d be pricey and a bit conspicuous, like wearing a sweatshirt with a billboard-sized Nike logo, but Dad’s full name could be engraved in a farmhouse apron-front stainless-steel kitchen sink. The roomy single bowl would easily accommodate his personalized cast-iron skillet.
I’d chip in on any of these royal gifts.
Marti Attoun's "Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques" is available as an e-book on Amazon.
