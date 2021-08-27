I’m not usually good at keeping secrets, but I swear on a stack of 2-by-4s that I’m keeping mum about this one.
I’ve recently found something as rare as a California condor — a reliable handyman.
For years, everyone in the family depended on one gem of a handy guy for home repairs big, small and bungled by the homeowner who thought he could save 10 bucks by fixing it himself. Unfortunately, our super jack-of-all-trades is permanently retired.
That left my sister Rosie beating the bushes not long ago for someone to fix a leaky roof or whatever had caused a water stain on her bedroom wall. No one in the family could give her a referral, so she combed the ads in print and online.
“I think I found someone. Leaks, gutters, shingles, deck building — this guy does it all,” Rosie said. “He’ll be here at 10 in the morning.”
The hour came and went. So did two days before Rosie gave up and called another professional fixer who boasted 10 years’ experience “doing the job right at the right time.” She’ll never know about the rightness of his work because he also failed to show up.
We bemoaned once again the fact that no one in the family majored in ridge vents, drainpipes or anything practical.
The third prospective leak fixer did, indeed, show up as promised. But before Rosie could celebrate, he asked, “You wouldn’t happen to have a ladder I could use, would you?”
We’ve had similar experiences at this nest. One guy came equipped with his own sawhorses and hammer and worked two days replacing our soffits, then vanished without a trace.
“Maybe we should file a missing handyman report,” I suggested to my spouse after the man didn’t return repeated calls.
Eventually, the soffit fixer called to say he’d had a nervous breakdown while working at our house and would drop by immediately to pick up what we owed him.
That’s why I won’t reveal the name of the rare reliable handyman we’ve stumbled upon. He already has a waiting list longer than our clogged gutters.
My lips are sealed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.