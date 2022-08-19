When Mom opened her beauty shop in a room of our Monroe Street house, the family had fun brainstorming a name for her enterprise.
Embarrassing as it is to admit, we settled on what we deemed exceedingly clever and cute … or kute. Kozy Kove Beauty Shop it became and attracted a steady parade of neighborhood women seeking pin curls and perms.
“Kozy Kove” may have sounded like a beach on Nantucket Island, but at least the “beauty shop” part left no mystery as to the nature of the business. Like Dude’s Donuts and Charlie’s Chicken and Jim’s Steak House, the name told you everything you needed to know.
Fast forward to today: Christie’s Toy Box is not a place to take the grandkids to shop for a jigsaw puzzle of the United States, and White Rhino is not a petting zoo but a hair salon. In fact, hair places especially get creative with naming.
When a friend gushed that she loved Crush, I assumed it was the latest Joplin fresh juice and smoothie joint with fit employees crushing and blending pomegranates, mangos, herbs and powders into health-boosting beverages.
“What do you like best there?” I asked, hoping to be equally inspired.
“Oh, it’s the only place that can tame this cowlick,” she said and pointed to the top of her head. “If I don’t visit every four weeks, I look like a sprouted potato.”
Imaginative naming led to confusion several years ago at a place on South Main called The Bait Shop. My spouse and son made a quick stop there on the way to the Spring River.
Thank goodness, my spouse looked around the darkened joint before ordering a dozen nightcrawlers. These were a different kind of nightcrawler. It was a bar.
I like a good mystery, but it’s more fun when the reader or consumer gets a clue or two to help solve the whodunit.
