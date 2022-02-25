When I think about backscratchers, which is about once a decade, I picture an 89-cent plastic stick with a hand on the end.
That backscratcher could be found at any self-respecting souvenir joint across the United States when I was a kid. Only the name of the attraction in gold lettering on the stick changed with the destination. Whether bought at the Gateway Arch or Knott’s Berry Farm, all scratchers looked alike.
Although I admired the silly-looking tools, I had to be careful divvying my $5 souvenir money among a dozen friends and relatives. The little plastic pencil sharpeners were cheaper and always won out. Besides, a backscratcher seemed like a frivolous item. All my friends had hands that were perfectly capable of scratching.
Fast forward to today and I just read an article with gift suggestions. One of them was a sterling silver and ebony backscratcher from Scully & Scully for $875.
“This backscratcher costs more than my four truck tires,” I said to my spouse in the same gasping tone my mother used when she discovered “potato skins” being sold at a fancy restaurant. “Even if we win Powerball, promise me you’ll never pay $875 for a backscratcher.”
He didn’t bother looking up from his phone. “Promise,” he said.
Then, as so often happens, I began to worry that I was the one left behind. Perhaps the rest of the world had moved way beyond 89-cent plastic backscratchers. I hadn’t even reached that milestone. Maybe I was the only person still using an old-fashioned hand to scratch her back or a ruler in an emergency if her hand couldn’t reach or kill the itch.
This fear of missing out propelled me to do an exhaustive 10-minute research online to get up to speed on backscratchers. I learned that the telescoping ones with various attachments got the best reviews. Depending on how aggressive you wanted to scratch, you could buy one with soft tines, sharp claws or something that looked like spikes.
I’m happy to report that all were reasonably priced — not as cheap as potato skins, but nothing worth gasping about. But my favorite reviewer suggested to fellow shoppers that they save their money and use an old-fashioned toilet brush.
Rinse it first.
