At a junk sale, I pounced on a vintage scrapbook with a yellow satin cover and a smiling stork. I opened “Our Own Baby” and flipped the pages.
Here and there were a few jottings. Baby’s first public outing was to Piggly Wiggly and his grandmother knitted him red-striped booties, sweater and cap for his first Christmas. Otherwise, the pages were blank.
I felt an immediate kinship with this deadbeat mother biographer.
I, too, fully intended to record every milestone in the baby book, but sleepless nights slipped into drowsy days and I made a clear-cut choice: conk, not chronicle. I didn’t even bother buying memory books for the other two stork deliveries.
With Mother’s Day approaching, I just want to assure other moms suffering from baby-book writer’s block that they aren’t alone. A full and happy life is possible even for moms who fail to record the time and date of baby’s first pattycake and dirty diaper changed on a public park bench. Even for moms who fail to save, shellac and frame their newborn’s belly button stump.
I suspect that the pressure is even greater today to be the Samuel Pepys of mother diarists. Entire stores are devoted to scrapbooking, plus electronic and digital sites make it easier to save the moments.
But after living with the guilt of a blank baby book (except for that cloudy ultrasound picture that makes Josh look like a passenger pigeon), I’ve found some distinct advantages.
A mother who can’t point to the baby-book entry to confirm when her little darling first said his ABCs must rely on her own memory.
I still recall a co-worker bragfest. One mom bragged her 13-month-old could make all the barnyard sounds to “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.” Another mom piped up and pointed out that her son wasn’t even a year old and knew how many sides were on a triangle.
“He holds up three little fingers. It’s adorable,” she cooed.
Then I did my own boasting. “As I recall, my Joshie knew all the presidents of the United States by the time he was 14 months old,” I told them. “I remember him sitting on the big pot and calling them out one by one.”
“The big pot?” they both shrieked. “At 14 months? Where’s his baby book?”
I just smiled like that happy stork.
