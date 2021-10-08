No need to spend a penny this year on Halloween costumes. Chances are you can plunder your own closets and pull together the accessories needed for these timely characters:
• The Netflix Binger — This is my favorite choice for 2021 because it requires so little preparation. Needed are eyes as red as a rabbit’s and puffy eye bags from finally catching up with the rest of the world and watching six straight seasons of "Schitt’s Creek" with only a few breaks for bathroom and food. Dress in comfy athleisure attire — whether it’s leggings that make your legs look as spindly as a starving coyote’s or saggy sweatpants with enough room to hold a dorm fridge. Stick a few Styrofoam crumbs from takeout containers in hair. Then top the costume with an afghan or quilt spackled with popcorn and greasy fingerprints.
• The Remote Office Worker — This costume requires well-groomed hair and teeth, makeup, and a blazer or formal top for videoconferencing. Perhaps a nice piece of jewelry, too. But that’s just the top half of the costume. It’s Casual Day for the other half of the costume. No need for suit pants — or pants at all, for that matter.
• The Doomscroller — This garb is another that’s ideal for 2021 and needs minimal preparation. If you haven’t showered or changed clothes in a week and look like you tumbled over Niagara Falls in a barrel, hooray! Why bother cleaning up? We’re all doomed, anyway. To add to the costume’s authenticity, constantly scroll the news on your smartphone and mutter a nonstop monologue about climate change, oil spills, wildfires, debt ceilings, endangered sea otters, viruses, toxic Instagram, Facebook outages and the number of calories in a Wendy’s Baconator.
• The Politician — This is a complex costume for a character who aspires to be every voter’s best friend. Pair the most outlandish combos from the household closets. For example, wear one cowboy boot with one dressy stiletto heel or a ballcap advertising “Buddy’s Bait Shop-Fresh Live Crickets” with a power tie. A simpler option is to carry a section of fence and straddle it. No costume is too ridiculous or unbelievable for this scariest of characters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.