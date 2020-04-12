The sun wasn’t yet up when I pulled into my sister’s driveway. Her neighborhood streets were empty except for a possum creeping along Indiana Avenue.
Rosie stashed her bag behind the seat and hopped in, eager to get rolling on our long-anticipated trip. I could see by the dome light that she’d spent quality time on her makeup and mane. She wore a new L.L. Bean striped cotton T-shirt too.
“You look snazzy,” I said.
She shrugged. “Well, I might run into someone I know … or someone I want to know.”
We chuckled, then she asked in a nervous-Nelly voice. “Are you sure you can see to drive in the dark?”
I nodded enthusiastically as I backed out of her driveway and propelled her trash cart a good 5 feet. “Don’t worry. It’ll still be there when we get back,” I told her. “We need to hit the trail!”
Once I turned onto a well-lit main thoroughfare, we both exhaled and enjoyed the sights, especially a breathtaking display of the sun peeking over a cluster of redbuds.
“Now that’s what I call springtime in full bloom,” I gushed. “I should pull over and take a picture of those beauties and send it to the kids.”
Rosie squelched the idea. “We’ll never get there if we stop every five minutes. Let’s keep moving unless you need a pit stop.”
I shook my head. “Nah. I’m good.”
Traffic picked up, and we soon had a steady parade of motorists. Rosie fished a list out of her purse where she’d been making notes for two weeks of must-sees on this trip. She read it aloud.
I complimented her meticulous planning, then confessed that I preferred to wander around and keep myself open to whatever caught my fancy.
“Then we better agree to a meet-up time and place in case you get carried away with your wanderings,” she said as we pulled into our destination. “I need to be home before summertime.”
I suggested that we meet at 6:45 a.m. near the potato bins.
“No. Make it the toilet paper aisle,” Rosie said. “I’ve been dreaming of seeing that for three weeks.”
Then she whispered, “But first, tell me truthfully. Does this mask make my ears look big?”
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.