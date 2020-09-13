My grip on numbers, especially money, has always been slippery. It might have something to do with the fact that Mom stored her spare nickels and dimes in a Dippity-Do jar.
I know the numbers that are vital to my daily life, such as the price of a French baguette at Aldi’s, Walmart and Panera. I notice the price of gasoline, especially when I’m broke, and my favorite incredibly shrinking national magazines.
But when our elected officials toss out numbers in the billions and beyond, I’m lost. Therefore, when my spouse mentioned this morning that the national debt now topped $26.7 trillion, it didn’t faze me.
“Hmm, that sounds really big,” I said. “By the way, the hummingbird feeder is dry again. I saw a parade of wasps guzzling on it.”
He stared at me. “Trillion,” he said again.
I grabbed the sugar canister and dumped a cup in a pitcher, then added water and stirred up a batch of bird Kool-Aid.
“Refresh my memory,” I said. “Is ‘trillion’ the big number with 12 zeroes?”
He sighed at my ignorance.
In my defense, I’ve been suffering from big-number overload the past couple of months, and it’s worsening by the week.
A $1.3 trillion relief package or a $2 trillion package? What’s the difference? A presidential campaign has spent $800 million of $1.1 billion raised and 45 billion pairs of bamboo chopsticks are made in China every year. I encountered all of those big numbers on the same day. Thank goodness, the numbers weren’t wearing their zeroes or the newspaper would have needed to print extra pages.
It’s too, too much for me to grasp, although I made an A in Mr. Roach’s advanced algebra class. And I didn’t hesitate to point out that accomplishment to my spouse.
“You don’t need advanced algebra. This is basic math,” he said. “And a $26.7 trillion national debt should alarm everyone.”
When I didn’t register an appropriate shocked look, he continued.
“Let me put it to you this way. With that kind of money, you could buy enough baguettes to make a stone path that would circle the globe 189 times.”
I gasped and tried to calm my fluttering heart. “Holy Moses,” I exclaimed. “Would that be baguettes from Aldi’s or Panera?”
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.