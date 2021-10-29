I mosey down the front sidewalk, then break into a run to get to my truck in the driveway.
It’s not high-intensity interval training to blast off fat. It’s running like the devil is after me to escape the walnuts dropping from the trees over the driveway. I don’t need another dent in my head and some of these walnuts are as big as tennis balls.
Of course, most people would park in their garages and sidestep this seasonal accident-in-waiting. But most people don’t have a garage stuffed with leftovers from three kids who’ve moved on and may or may never want such memories as their old yearbooks, bowling trophies, old prom dresses, The Flying Burrito Brothers albums and taxidermy alligator-head bookends. Heaped onto that garage hodgepodge is my flea-market inventory.
So I get a mini workout when I dash to my truck. No straight-line running, either, because daily the trees shed enough walnuts to feed every squirrel in Newton County. I zig and zag to avoid getting a nut underfoot and roller-skating into eternity.
After living several years on Nut Hill, I can testify that picking up hundreds of walnuts is an excellent overall body workout.
Fortunately, we finally broke down and bought a nut picker-upper that looks like a wire bingo cage on a stick. It was cheaper than buying ibuprofen in bulk. Even with the rolling cage, however, the walnuts are still winning.
That’s why I was so intrigued to read about the guy in Fargo, North Dakota, who left his Chevy Avalanche parked undisturbed for several straight days and was shocked to find that a busy squirrel had taken over and filled it with 42 gallons of walnuts. They were stashed in fenders, the grill and bumper. The driver had to take the Chevy apart to remove all the nuts.
This makes me wonder how I could train one of these local squirrels to pick up and cart our fallen walnuts to one big container. He could feast all winter long and I could saunter to my truck each day.
As long as I was wearing a helmet.
Kerplunk!
