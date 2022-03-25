I’m pretty sure I was born holding a 1950s green Jadeite coffee mug. It’s among a cabinetful of favorites that fit perfectly on my index finger.
But I’m not finicky about my coffee vessel. Under cup-deprived conditions, I could drink coffee from an empty bean can or a dirty moccasin.
My point is I certainly don’t require the $110 white porcelain coffee cup being “offered” by Balenciaga, the French luxury house. Actually, it’s already offered out.
“Outrageous,” I shrieked when I saw an ad for the cup. It’s plain white printed with the store logo in black overshadowing the name of a city. I saw cups with New York City, London, Tokyo and a host of others. No cups with Joplin or Tipton Ford.
“Do you realize I could buy three tankfuls of gas for the price of this one coffee cup?” I continued my Poor Pitiful Pearl rant to my spouse. He was busy selecting his coffee cup for the day from my curated collection of garage-sale cups.
“Curated” as in I have standards too. I won’t buy any cup that costs more than 25 cents or has a chip, crack or major crazing. I plucked one of my favorite heavy pottery mugs, “Paw-Git Yer Coffee,” from a curbside free box. Paw is sprawled with a moonshine jug near an outhouse and has a shotgun propped on his shoulder.
In my collection are cups advertising Little House on the Prairie and the Annual Outhouse Tour & Contest in Elk Falls, Kansas. As I look at these treasures with a critical, uncrazed eye, I see that I gravitate toward any cup with a shacky Ozarky theme.
My somewhat more sophisticated cups feature Glacier National Park, Chicken in the Rough and Hardee’s Rise & Shine “homemade biscuits.” Whose home? I’ve always wondered.
My largest cup, which provides a good workout for my right arm, is an Official Dunker’s Cup, which can accommodate a horizontal doughnut — glazed, not maple bar.
I do have a pricey insulated Yeti tumbler with a lid, which was a welcome gift from a kid. Even so, it didn’t cost $110, even when it was customized with “Maw.”
