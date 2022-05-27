We’re long over the shock of paying top dollar for distressed jeans that look like they were marinated in bleach and mauled by a grizzly.
That’s so ho-hum.
But it takes big bucks to buy a pair of “extra destroyed” sneakers being sold by the luxury brand Balenciaga. They’re limiting production to 100 pairs of these $1,850 bedraggled high-tops. I’m puzzled by the 100, because I can think of at least 101 people dumber than a stick of butter who’d buy these.
Anyway, the company claims that the Paris Sneakers, as they’re called, suggest they’re meant to be worn for a lifetime because overconsumption is bad for the planet. In other words, they’re being a socially responsible company by selling these blights for a jaw-dropping price.
When I try to make sense of this topsy-turvy thinking, my brain hurts so much I’m forced to medicate with a large brownie.
The good news, as I see it, is you can create a knock-off pair of $1,850 Balenciagas for next to nothing. Start with a pair of plain white sneakers. If they’re already scraggly and filthy, you’re well on your way.
First, drag the sneakers through ashes in a fire pit or campfire like dredging a pork chop in flour. The idea is to create various smudges and streaks so the sneakers appear to have been steeped for a month or so in raw sewage, minus the odor.
Each sneaker will be splotched and mottled differently, but they should look equally disturbing. Now grab whatever power tools are handy to gouge, drill and sandblast away on the shoes. Don’t ignore the shoestrings. Feel free to stab and chop on those.
Use a black marker with a jumbo tip to write “Balenciaga” on the sides of the shoes. It’s ideal to get a 5-year-old to do the printing so that the word is as tall as the sneaker. You want the world to take notice of your elite feet.
If you’ve destroyed the sneakers properly, you should be able to wear the nasty things into a gym and empty the room in a matter of seconds and have your choice of workout machines.
Even better, sell them to some fool at a jaw-dropping discount. Maybe 50 cents.
