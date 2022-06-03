I believe in science, especially when a study finds that three seconds of exercise a day can increase muscular strength and overall fitness.
That’s less time than it takes me to saw a hunk of butter for my toast. And don’t even get me started on the 43 seconds wasted trying to find the apple butter lost in the fridge. Add another 16 hunting for its expiration date.
We already know from many scientific studies that interval training — brief bursts of intense exercise interspersed with rest — is good for a laundry list of body parts. But this university study in Niigata, Japan, gives new meaning to “brief.”
The sedentary (lazy, in nonscientific terms) subjects spent three seconds a day in the test lab doing weight training and increased their bicep strength by 12 percent after a month. They had weekends off, so that’s a doable 60 seconds a month.
I was so inspired after reading the results of this study in The New York Times that I immediately set my alarm for three seconds earlier. I need all the muscle power I can muster to snatch up rusty milk cans and busted yard windmills at yard sales.
“Is Josh’s old weight bench still in the basement?” I asked my spouse. “I’m going to start working out tomorrow — one bicep curl per day. I’ll start easy with 10-pound weights.”
My spouse curled his eyes. “We paid some fit guy on Craigslist 20 bucks to haul off the weights and bench three years ago,” he said. “You’ll have to use that 10-pound bag of sugar in the cabinet, Charles Atlas.”
He’s skeptical when I announce my get-fitter plans because my history is littered with clogging tap shoes worn three times, high-dollar running shoes that have never gone faster than “mosey” and a yoga mat used once for a picnic tablecloth at Jolly Mill Park. The kayak has been wet twice.
“And don’t forget to do a split-second warmup before your workout,” my spouse said.
He’s right. Lifting a fork in each hand should get me warmed up.
