I followed the recipe to a T, yet the zucchini-shrimp concoction tasted only slightly better than a vending-machine burrito microwaved in a dirty oven.
As I nudged the garlicky glop onto our plates, the TV news blared with accusations about our geriatric presidential candidates taking performance-enhancing drugs. And that’s all my spouse needed to hear as he eyed his dinner.
“Forget the performance-enhancing drugs,” he said. “Where do they sell performance-enhancing skillets these days? I don’t care what it costs, Martha, if it’s legal. I insist on buying you one in the color of your choice. You’ve earned it.”
I rolled my eyes as I warmed my coffee from my performance-enhancing bottomless pot of caffeine.
That’s a mighty generous offer, I told him, and I’ll buy one just as soon as it’s invented and hits the market. That day should be soon because “performance-enhancing” is the selling point and primary description these days for products involving everything from brains and bras to house paint and pillows.
I’ve sampled a few of these miraculous-sounding products, although I know in my unenhanced brain that there is a limit to what foam and fabric can accomplish. Still, I’ve bought pricey ventilated running shoes with foam pellets that promised to push me forward with every step. Or was that the bra? Whatever. I won’t be winning a marathon in either unless it’s motorized.
I saved my dollars, though, on the performance-enhancing skincare serum that claims to improve sagging jowls in as little as two weeks. The price was heart-stopping, and in my heart, I knew that it’d take a whalebone face corset to tighten my jawline. And such a contraption would interfere with my eating doughnuts.
I’m still thinking about whether to shell out for a performance-enhancing pillow that guarantees a better night’s sleep. This superperformer boasts of cotton fibers “interwoven with a thermo-reactive mineral matrix that converts released body heat into therapeutic infrared light that is reabsorbed back into the skin.”
I’m pretty sure the pillow’s secret patented formula is the label itself. You’re guaranteed to doze off while trying to read and decipher it without the aid of performance-enhancing supplements.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.