It’s turkey and green-bean casserole season — time to be thankful for the invention of elastic waistbands and so much more.
In 2019, I’m thankful:
• That a noncook can host Thanksgiving with all of the nostalgic flavors of Granny’s feast with the purchase of a Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken tray. It’s complete with turkey, duck and chicken-flavored chips and sides of chips flavored like stuffing, cranberry sauce or pumpkin pie. At least until they sell out.
• That with help from YouTube and online experts, you can learn anything — how to sew your own square-dancing petticoat, raise peacocks or build a floor lamp from elk antlers.
• That regifting is no longer tacky but considered ecofriendly and downright noble. So Aunt Peach’s crocheted coat hangers and pillows made from dehydrated cattails can make an appearance again and again at gift-giving occasions.
• That, thanks to eBay and other marketing venues, every object can be matched with a happy, eager customer somewhere in the world. I’m specifically thinking of Uncle Ward’s fleet of clipper ships fashioned from sliced aluminum Pepsi cans. The Australian buyer loved them.
• That online “curb alerts” can dispatch the oddities and fixer-upper “projects” that are too big to ship. Faster than a turkey buzzard landing on squished possum, curbside pickers will cart off a 1950s dented utility cart missing one wheel and a backbreaking concrete statue of an angel with a nasal fracture and eroded wings.
• That home owners quickly become acclimated to their dwelling’s shortcomings and eyesores, which makes it possible to live happily with mustard-colored carpeting, a chest of drawers with two permanently stuck drawers and a bathroom with missing trim boards. Possible until you decide to sell the eyesore, anyway.
• That growing older comes with many advantages and freedoms. For example, you can wear tube socks over ski pants in July and be considered wildly eccentric, instead of wackadoodle. And it’s the perfect excuse for everything, such as forgetting to pick up the tab when you dine out with adult kids.
• That it may be too late to buy those Pringles turkey-flavored chips, but if you hurry, you might get in on Jimmy Dean’s sausage-flavored candy canes.
