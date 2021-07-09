In a discount store or an even cheaper dollar store, I find myself drifting toward the aisle of plastic storage containers and totes.
That’s the spot where I allow myself to dream big. My life would be perfect if I owned enough of these organizers. So I buy another one or two.
I sneak them into the house, cram them full, shove them in a closet or the garage and let them marinate for a decade or two. But someone or something — aliens, the CIA, climate change — keeps hacking my system.
“How does this happen?” I asked last Saturday as I stood in the garage and surveyed the chaos. I counted 13 bins of various colors, shapes and sizes either without lids or wearing the wrong size. A 30-gallon, forest-green Rubbermaid was partly clad in a neon pink lid. The gap was wide enough for a possum to crawl inside. Cotton aprons with vintage stains spilled out of one lidless tub. I keep trying to find a market for vintage stains.
In hindsight, I should have bought identical containers all these years and my life would be perfect. Some men own a dozen pairs of identical black socks or three pairs of identical khaki Dockers. It keeps life simple.
Unfortunately, I’ve bought willy-nilly when it comes to things to hold my things. I have high-dollar durable tubs and low-dollar flimsy tubs. I acquired one topless blue with a croquet set that I bought from a garage-sale, but I don’t recall the provenance of most of my collection.
“I’ve got to organize my organizers,” I told my spouse. “I’m going to be ruthless. If there’s not a matched top and bottom, it goes on the curb.”
He had a suggestion. “You should just throw all this (insert ugly word) away, and then you wouldn’t need a million plastic containers. We might even be able to park our car in the garage.”
He amplified that suggestion with an uglier comment. “Trust me,” he said, “No one wants to read 30 gallons of newspaper clippings with your byline or stacks of old Christmas cards from dead relatives. And, frankly, the kids think it’s creepy that you’re storing their baby teeth.”
I trotted out my “precious memories” speech again. I also noted that one of the plastic containers holds several of his yellowing college term papers written on a manual typewriter.
That put a lid on his complaints. Not sure how long it’ll, stay, though.
