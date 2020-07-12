The world is more divided than ever these days with few people calling themselves independent fence sitters. You either love jigsaw puzzles or think they’re insanity in a pretty box.
I’ve never been a puzzler, and I suspect that’s because I have a piece missing. However, some of my best friends are ardent puzzlers, so I attempt to be open-minded and share their excitement about completing a 1,000-piece picture of a giant egg salad sandwich.
“It was nearly midnight before I got those paprika specks sorted out, but then it all snapped together fairly quickly,” Joan recently announced with a satisfied smile.
Veda piped up. “Oh, that sounds like a picnic compared to my double-sided 2,000-piece 550 fireflies in a jar.”
I’m in awe of their fortitude and good glasses. And I truly desire to reap the health and brain benefits associated with puzzling — patience and new brain-circuit connections. Experts say that every time you click two matching pieces together, you get a self-confidence boost from achieving a mini goal. Then comes a major self-esteem lift when the entire picture is complete.
Some puzzlers frame their masterpieces and can take a pat on the back, as needed.
Mindful of these many perks and having a clear tabletop after a housekeeping binge to honor a visiting relative, I attempted a beginning adult (I’ll never be a finished adult) 150-piece collage of favorite candy bars.
About five minutes into focusing on the pretty puzzle box picture with those colorful candy wrappers, I was gripped by such a relentless craving for a Butterfinger that I hopped in the car and was focusing on a candy rack at Kum & Go before I’d even located the straight-edge border pieces.
After I returned home, I couldn’t rustle up the oomph to arrange all of those chipboard tidbits into finished art and swept them back into the box. Besides, I rationalized that it was a used 50-cent garage-sale puzzle and, most likely, a chipboard chunk of Almond Joy or M&M wrapper was under the original owner’s couch.
I would surely feel like a loser if I spent a week completing a puzzle with holes.
But as I shoved the box onto a closet shelf with my chocolate-coated fingers, I suddenly felt like a winner. Once again, my tabletop was briefly clean and clear.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.