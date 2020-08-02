During these hunkered months, I’ve been spending too much time window shopping and buying online. I didn’t realize the extent until I found myself looking with lust upon a pistachio pedestal.
“I’m thinking of buying this nifty $39 two-story bamboo dish for our pistachios,” I said to my spouse the other day.
“An elegant home for your discarded pistachio shells,” I read from the description. “And an environmentally-conscious alternative to plastic, too.”
He stared at me as if I’d lost my own nutshell.
“As I recall, you bought some hammock thing for the bananas to swing on, and they used it once. I ran across it in the garage recently beside that stack of environmentally unconscious plastic trays for corn cobs.”
What followed was an inventory of other useless or used-once cabinet-hogging kitchen gadgets, special-use plates and utensils and small appliances, including a mini popcorn wagon, breakfast sandwich maker, deviled egg platter and an electric gravy warmer. I gave the vintage Cinderella toaster that played “Waltz of the Flowers” to my grandsons. After two loaves of toasted raisin bread, it waltzed into my daughter’s garage sale.
But those items were purchased when I was footloose and pandemic-free. Now that I’m partially homebound, the whole world is in danger of ending up in my shopping cart.
For example, I bought a pricey hoodie woven with a magical fabric that offers “superior performance benefits” and built-in odor protection. I’d already clicked “use credit card on file,” before it dawned on me that I’d been hoodwinked. In my mind, “superior performance” meant the ability to bake a perfect blackberry cobbler after mopping the kitchen floor.
Once I came to my senses, I realized that I’d read too much between the lines, and it meant that the hoodie could be worn in a windstorm without disintegrating.
As for the sweatshirt’s built-in odor protection, I can live without it. We still have a working shower. I returned the magical fibers and used the money for the water bill.
That’s one major hassle with online shopping — returning the unwanted items. Fortunately, my spouse made me see the light about the pistachio pedestal. We’ll continue to flip our shells onto a paper plate.
Too bad he didn’t follow his own shopping advice. He just ordered 200 red wigglers for the compost pile. And they can’t be returned.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
