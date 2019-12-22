Emily Post would find regifting as appalling as clipping your toenails at church, but many people today consider the practice to be acceptable and even a good deed for the planet.
There’s even a National Regifting Day to honor what we used to snicker and fret about — you know, regifting those crocheted hangers made by Aunt Wixie and then worrying that she’d snoop in the closet and look for them.
Although regifting is becoming more popular, some rules must be followed if you want to stay in Aunt Wixie’s good graces and will.
Check the expiration date if it’s something perishable. It’s fine to pass along a giant unopened “Happy Holidays” can of popcorn that can be used later as a rain barrel. However, when the expiration date is 2013, then it’s a dead giveaway that it’s secondhand. Toss that popcorn on the lawn and a starving coyote or squirrel will thank you.
Regifting a personalized or monogrammed gift is especially tricky. Grandma went to a great deal of trouble with that magnetic label maker to personalize the bowling bag that you’ve never used. However, unless you can pry off the name without leaving slug tracks, then better not regift. Likewise, a never-used $14 coffee mug with “World’s Best Mother” printed on it probably won’t work for your teenage nephew.
Make an honest attempt to match gift with recipient. Some regifting snafus are obvious, such as passing along the still-boxed $50 curling iron, outfitted with the latest heat technology to guarantee a perfect style every time, to Uncle Lester. It will be met with raised eyebrows because those are the only active follicles above his clavicle. Likewise, steer clear of regifting concrete leprechauns, string trimmers and leaf blowers to condo dwellers who don’t own lawns.
Rewrapping is a necessity when regifting. While it may be acceptable to pass along the ceramic chickadee salt and pepper shakers, it’s still tacky to patch the crumpled wrapping paper and forget to remove the original giver’s personal note: “Dear Precious Granddaughter, Every time I hear these sweet songbirds, I think of you.” It won’t sound like birdsong when your boss opens this.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.