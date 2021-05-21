It may be boring and unimaginative, but the grade A gift for graduates hasn’t changed one whit through the years: cold hard cash.
But that didn’t stop me from reviewing lists of popular gifts for 2021 high school graduates who are headed off to college, apartments or jobs in the real world. They differ somewhat from gifts that were popular during my day:
2021: Noise-canceling headphones that cost hundreds of dollars so the scholar can concentrate.
Yesteryear: Cotton balls
2021: Touchscreen gloves to keep fingers toasty while texting in freezing temperatures.
Yesteryear: Gloves knitted by Aunt Floret, along with a stack of pre-addressed, stamped envelopes to encourage letters home.
2021: Something called a Tile Pro tracker to quickly find lost keys, wallet and phone.
Yesteryear: Reminders from Mom reinforcing such graduate-level lessons as, “Pay attention. You’d lose your heinie if it wasn’t tied on” and “I’m keeping a spare car key at home, just in case” and “Carry some quarters in your shoes because you might need to make an emergency call.”
2021: Something called a SodaStream Fizzi One Touch for making soda with the drinker’s desired level of carbonation.
Yesteryear: A sock full of quarters to use on the snack vending machines.
2021: A chic, premium carry-on suitcase with expandable sides and spinner wheels.
Yesteryear: The medium suitcase and train case from the family’s well-traveled blue cardboard set. The locks are easily picked with a bobby-pin when you lose the key. After all, “you’d lose your heinie if it wasn’t tied on.”
2021: A smartwatch that syncs to the phone and tracks fitness level, blood pressure, who’s calling and texting, controls robotic vacuum and even tells time.
Yesteryear: A wind-up alarm clock and broom.
2021: An upgraded laptop because the old one is exhausted from years of researching everything under the sun on Wikipedia, including Plutarch’s childhood and how to mix a Moscow Mule.
Yesteryear: A reminder from Mom to keep track of your library card because a replacement costs five bucks and she isn’t paying for it.
2021: Wad of cash.
Yesteryear: Wad of cash.
