Because the odds of keeping a New Year’s resolution are about the same as buying a $1 million Powerball ticket, I’m changing my strategy this year.
I’m putting my money on resolutions where my chances of winning are almost guaranteed. With these, I should be able to end 2020 with a pat on the back.
I resolve:
• Not to attempt to sit in a high chair at Chick-fil-A, or any other restaurant, as an Idaho teen did on a dare and had to be rescued 90 minutes later by the fire department.
• Not to eat any McDonald’s burger that’s been preserved since 1995 in its original wrapper and now is a museum exhibit in Australia. Likewise, not to eat any museum exhibits, even if it’s a banana duct taped to a wall.
• Not to attempt any home repair that requires a “licensed” electrician or plumber. And not to hire anyone whose license is from the University of YouTube.
• Not to pursue straw-hat braiding as a serious possible income, although they’re cute.
• Not to experiment with creating a prize-winning recipe for the Great American Spam Championship.
• Not to buy another chair or table missing a leg, even if it’s only $3 at a garage sale. The odds of finding that matching missing leg are about the same as keeping a New Year’s resolution.
• Not to practice for a hog-calling contest in a movie theater or library.
• Not to slide down another stair bannister on my belly or rear. Not intentionally, anyway.
• Not to paint garden rocks with inspirational messages such as “Some See A Weed, Others See a Wish.” My painting is sloppy, and besides, it’s truly a weed.
• Not to buy any more high-performance breakthrough beauty products that guarantee to eliminate sagging jowls, saddle bags, eye pouches, tumbling tummies, wrinkles and 50 years of living in one week. Instead, wear the painted sign: “Some See a Weed, Others See a Wish.”
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
