I’m crossing my unmanicured fingers that this idea catches on in U.S. beauty stores — color-coded shopping baskets that indicate if you need assistance or want to be left alone.
At some of its European stores, Sephora shoppers can take a red basket if they want help or a black basket if they want to shop alone without being hounded.
This simple and brilliant system doesn’t go far enough though. Let’s add a third yellow basket with flashing lights and a foghorn for shoppers who need extra help as they navigate the acres of moisturizers, hydrators, balms and body butters. Included is a mask of Kim Kardashian for that extra needy customer so she looks good and anonymous while shopping.
This third basket is for the Rip Van Wrinkles who managed to sleep through the past 30 years of scientific breakthroughs and innovations on pores. This is for the clueless and overwhelmed who one day make the mistake of wearing their cheap reading glasses while standing in front of the bathroom mirror.
“What the neck?” I shrieked as I gaped at my wattle. “And look at those furrows on my forehead. It’s a wonder they don’t trap water and drown me.” I tugged at my fringe of bangs to hide them, then decided that what I really needed was a blackout curtain.
I remembered an ad for a fermented seaweed serum that vowed to erase “not just years but decades” in six weeks or money-back. It was worth a try, so I ventured into a giant beauty superstore for the first time to have a look-see and buy a bottle or a barrel.
It was a slow sales day and a dewy-faced sales tot noticed my bewildered furrows.
“Can I help you?” she asked.
“I hope so!” I declared. “I can’t remember the name of the product that’s guaranteed to eliminate decades of wrinkles,” I started in.
I could have sworn she muttered “fairy dust” without a hitch in her sweet smile.
“We have so many wonderful products to fit every skin type,” she said. “First, tell me your current beauty regimen.”
That question floored me. I was regimen-less, unless you considered the 79-cent sack of cornmeal that I intermittently used as a face scrub. That had been my mother’s and aunt’s beauty product between baking pans of cornbread. And I didn’t dare confess that I’d recently bought a teeny jar of peptide-rich moisturizer infused with hibiscus petals and chia seeds for 50 cents from a dead woman’s estate.
“Actually, I’m just browsing today,” I told the clerk.
But I’ll return if they ever adopt a tri-color-coded basket system — complete with Kardashian mask, of course, for that third basket case.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.”
