The word “hammock” used to make me yawn. What instantly popped to mind was a snoring character napping in a woven sling stretched between two trees. Preferably two palm trees.
The outdoors bed symbolized summertime, chilling out and a superb ability to ignore foot-high grass begging to be mowed. Sure, a hammock could get a bit tipsy and stressful when trying to exit, but overall, it was the perfect vehicle for relaxation.
Then I heard about “extreme hammocking.” Just looking at pictures of these sky campers makes my heart race and stomach churn. And my feelings about hanging out in a hammock will never be the same.
These thrill-seekers rig their hammocks on wires strung hundreds or thousands of feet in the air between mountains. They swing on their net beds above canyons, rivers and waterfalls. They dangle from the bottoms of bridges.
Some extreme hammockers describe the experience as spiritual. I can relate somewhat to that, as in, “Dear God, get me back on terra firma in one piece and I promise I’ll never say another unkind word about Trump.”
Extreme hammockers are avid photographers and Instagrammers, of course. It’d be downright intimidating, though, to be on the receiving end of these images. How could a snapshot of your purple morning glory inching up a birdhouse pole compare to one of your friend lounging a thousand feet up in the air in a manmade spiderweb while a river rages below?
A down-home image snapping green beans on the front stoop is so ho-hum next to a mountain-high image of a friend’s feet kicking the clouds.
Now that adventure-seekers have hijacked the pleasant pastime of snoozing in a hammock, what will be their next target? I’m a dedicated porch swinger and lawn chair sitter and worry that these dull activities will be taken to the extreme too.
I’ve already unwittingly experienced one episode of extreme lawn sitting, and it took years to erase the memory. Without first testing its sun-rotted 1960s woven webbing, I sank into a lawn chair and landed in the foot-high grass that needed mowing.
At least it wasn’t a raging river.
