For a few dollars, you can buy a soil testing kit and discover why your miserable garden can’t grow enough tomatoes to fill one salad bowl — or one rabbit.
Or you can skip the store kit in favor of the trendy reliable and easy do-it-yourself test that’s sweeping gardens, farms and pastures nationwide.
You can bury your cotton underwear.
That’s right. Healthy soil is alive with billions of microbes that feed on organic matter, such as cotton undies. If my spouse had a pair to spare, I wouldn’t hesitate to plant them in the yard. I’d bury my own, except spandex is toxic.
The test is simple and foolproof. Plant the cotton britches three inches deep wherever you want to test the soil. As you do with all plantings, make sure to mark the spot unless you have the world’s best memory. Tomatoes, eggplant, peas, Fruit of the Loom …
After sowing your skivvies, wait 60 days for nature to work its magic. No need to weed, water or fertilize this variety. You’re not trying to grow a medium brief into an XXL or produce a blue-ribbon winner to exhibit at the Jasper County Fair. No one wants to see your crop.
Come harvest time, dig up your drawers. If the undies are barely tattered and could still be worn in a pinch when you haven’t done laundry for a week, then your soil is sick and needs amending before attempting to grow anything other than rocks.
If all that remains of your unmentionables is an elastic waistband, then it’s cause for celebration. Your soil is robust and alive with hordes of busy bacteria, earthworms and fungi underfoot. You’re good to grow prize-winning peas and peonies, barring interference from wildlife and droughts and such.
And if the underwear can’t be found, but you recently saw a deer parade through the yard wearing a white sunbonnet, then you should give up gardening and find another hobby.
