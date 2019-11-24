My right index finger is permanently crooked from hanging a coffee cup on it from dawn to dusk, so when there’s any coffee-related news, I take notice.
I especially pounce upon articles citing the latest health benefits of caffeine, such as a link between coffee drinking and improved memory and cognitive function in rats. The sooner we can have heavily caffeinated rats working The New York Times crossword puzzle, the better.
But the latest coffee news from Switzerland raises my hackles. After World War I, the country began stockpiling staples, such as sugar and rice and coffee, so it’d be prepared for any shortages caused by war, natural disasters or epidemics.
But now the Swiss government has announced that it will end its emergency reserve of coffee because it’s “not essential for life.”
“Coffee contains almost no calories and therefore does not contribute, from the physiological perspective, to safeguarding nutrition,” says the official report.
What a brouhaha, or brewhaha, this has created among dedicated coffee drinkers who know that a cup of java is, without a doubt, “essential for life.”
After decades of personal research, I’ve discovered that coffee has benefits way beyond supposedly lowering the risk of various age-related diseases. It hasn’t been reported yet in medical journals, but coffee greatly reduces the risk of prematurely clobbering someone with a rolling pin or other blunt object close at hand.
“Don’t talk to me until I’ve had a cup of coffee,” my spouse informed me years ago when I began chirping before 7 a.m. about relocating our primitive giant cabinet from family room to kitchen.
After two cups of coffee, he warmed up to the project and successfully enlisted an athletic nephew to shove the wooden beast.
Along these lines, coffee has been proven to instantly elevate moods and boost energy. Walk into an office of draggy, stressed workers and shout “Mandatory coffee break!” and people will spring from their chairs as if shot from a cannon. And their cardio workout will continue for a good 10 minutes as they all point fingers at the clown who delivered the fake announcement.
Only coffee can provide that “essential to life” happy jolt. You’ll never get such an enthusiastic reaction from, say, “mandatory prune juice break.”
“Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.”
