A hand wringer by nature can find plenty to wring about lately with the price of lumber and other building supplies tripling.
Unfortunately, the cost affects more than home building and fixups at the old house. It’s a direct attack on that cherished summertime hangout: the picnic table.
At first, the sticker shock of a fir picnic table made my inner Nervous Nellie quiver. Then I thought about the resourcefulness of Americans and especially of my Ozark tribe. Heck, for many of us, wooden picnic tables are far too formal for our backyard dining.
Through the years, I’ve eaten a backyard corndog and chips off a giant wooden spool that once held electrical cables. I didn’t ask the owner how he procured the cable table. I like to think someone paid him to roll it off.
I’ve enjoyed a pimento cheese sandwich and root beer float served atop an upturned metal burn barrel the size of a Parisian bistro table. I sat on a stump.
But the most unusual picnic table I’ve seen was an upturned flat-bottomed boat propped on sawhorses. The lingering aroma of catfish and crappie-entrail bait enhanced the ambiance of the great outdoors. So did an entrée of frog legs. To add a little elegance, the owner had tossed a tablecloth over the boat bottom and lit a candle in a Mason jar.
Actually, the tablecloth served as a layer of protection against fish hooks and other stray tackle. It’s so off-putting when a guest discovers, by flickering jar light, that the grilled onion atop his steak is actually a 6-inch-long plastic nightcrawler.
No need to splurge this year on a redwood picnic table if you have a spare door gathering spider egg sacs in the garage or shed. Wood or aluminum or busted screen doors work fine as makeshift picnic tables atop those sturdy sawhorse legs.
A sizzling burger or ribeye tastes great, whether it’s served atop a moss-covered boulder or a dead Maytag that’s been dragged into the yard. Just beware of parking any makeshift picnic tables in the front yard. You never know when they might be mistaken for a curb freebie or ticketed for being a zoning violation.
