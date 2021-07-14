“Elbows off the table” and “eat at least two bites of Brussels sprouts” are the strictest dinner table rules I recall delivering.
And I caved on the Brussels sprouts.
For years, decent behavior at the table was simply understood. Kids and adults knew better than to plop their stinky feet on the table to clip their toenails or set the guinea pig on the table to dash between the fish sticks and peas. Everyone talked about happenings of the day while digging into their macaroni.
Or at least the kids shrugged when adults asked them a question.
Then came smartphones. Some people can’t function unless their phones are within an arm’s reach. At a recent dinner with extended family, a 30-something adult kept his head bowed the entire time. I wondered if he was praying that the poultry was thoroughly cooked. It looked a bit pallid.
Actually, he had his phone his lap so he could check his texts.
When his wife asked him questions, he replied without looking up. Finally, she announced a new dinner table rule that grabbed everyone’s attention even more than her salted caramel-chocolate tart.
“Stop talking to your crotch at the table!” she shouted.
Startled, the husband looked up and we saw his eyes for the first time in hours.
But there soon may be more help for folks who are addicted to their electronic devices. An inventor is hoping to market a chandelier that blocks wireless signals within a five-foot radius. He would sell this radio-jamming fixture to homeowners and restaurants. It’s geared for people “who need to switch off from time to time.”
First, he has some serious legal hurdles selling signal jammers in the United States. Meantime, I propose instituting the sensible “stop talking to your crotch” rule at dinner tables. It’s simple and free.
It’ll be hard at first for some addicts to distance themselves for 15 or 20 minutes from their devices. They’ll need to get reacquainted with looking at people’s faces, which can be scary. They may notice that their table mates have aged or grown since they looked up a few years ago.
Once this rule is second nature, another one can be instituted: “Eat at least two bites of Brussels sprouts.”
