On a supermarket run, my spouse thought beyond the list and proudly purchased a combo bottle of shampoo and conditioner.
“A genius idea! What a time- and money-saver,” he crowed, holding up the $2.89 two-in-one product.
I could have pointed out that this duo is as old as dandruff, but I didn’t want to discourage future shopping trips.
However, I’ve never understood how this odd couple could work. Shampoo removes gunk, whereas conditioner adds it so that your hair doesn’t look like an exploding box of dry shredded wheat.
But I fully support the idea of creating all-in-one beauty products. I’m weary of trying to navigate the crush of highly specialized serums, spritzes, gels, creams, drops and goops on the market. I recently wandered the beauty aisles feeling like Moses looking for the Promised Land.
The first Olay product promised (with an asterisk and disclaimer) to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles within 21 days. For $34.99, come June, I could look like my daughter instead of Whistler’s Mother.
I tossed the jar in my cart, but then spied another cream vowing to micro-sculpt my sagging jaw line. Short of surgery or resting my jowls in a hammock, this didn’t sound possible. But I swapped out the first jar, anyway.
Lo and behold, now that I had on my reading glasses, I could see the whole Olay family reunion. Not a one of them was a generalist. Each was a specialist offering to replenish, illuminate, hydrate or rejuvenate. Some fought puffy eyes and some smoothed lines around the mouth. Some worked by day, whereas others moonlighted.
If I splurged and bought them all, I’d have to spend way too much time figuring what went where and when. What if I accidentally hydrated the bags under my eyes and illuminated my nose? I could look like Rudolph on a bender.
I’d aged nearly 45 minutes in the anti-aging aisles before I decided to shop another day or simply wait for that dream all-in-one product. I want something that removes wrinkles, wallpaper and old bumper stickers. And I’m prepared to pay 10 bucks for it.
