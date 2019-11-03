We have extra time on our hands today, an hour of it with the ending of daylight saving time. But if you’re a lousy time manager, you probably won’t notice a 25-hour day.
I haven’t known the correct time in years, maybe decades. And I blame my mother, a devout early bird who was always a better authority on minutes and hours than the electric clock hanging in our dinette.
“Get in the car, girls. We’re going to be late to church,” she’d announce at least 45 minutes before Sunday school started.
The preacher probably hadn’t written his sermon yet. We could have walked the mile and a half or rolled there in an oxen cart and still been the first ones at the door.
Pointing at the clock and whining that “we got lots of time” didn’t faze her. She was the official timekeeper and overruled the numbers on the clock.
I inherited this loosey-goosey view of time but often stray the other direction. If an event starts at 9 a.m., I’m confident that I can hop in the shower at 9:05 and still make it on time. Plus, I’m clean.
And I’ve never trusted objects that claim to have built-in timekeepers, such as girdles and deodorants.
Years back when women were squeezing their loins into Playtex 18-Hour Girdles, I just held my breath. What would happen if the garment expired after 17 hours while you were in public? With everything suddenly set free and running every direction, it’d look like the Oklahoma Land Rush of 1889.
And deodorants guaranteeing 24-hour protection don’t impress me, either.
What if, like my mother, the product’s timekeeper mismanages the hour? On hour 22, a fellow could lift his arm to wave at a coworker and empty the office faster than a fire drill.
Living in a vague time zone with its mix of borrowed and squandered minutes sometimes works in my favor. For example, if a hoarder’s estate sale with 65 years of accumulation opens at 8 a.m., I’m in line when my smartphone swears that it’s only 6:30.
And one Saturday, give or take a few months ago, I decided that it was time to learn to cook so I could enter the Pillsbury $50,000 Bake-Off contest. And I’m pleased to say that I made the midnight deadline with my beans-in-a-blanket recipe.
Sometimes, timing is everything. And sometimes, an extra hour is a gift.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.