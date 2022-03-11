This weekend, when we switch to daylight saving time, will separate the naturally forward springers from the broken springers. You know who you are.
Forward springers barely notice hopping out of bed an hour earlier. They eagerly greet the day and revel in the chirps and gurgles of wrens, robins, chickens and coffee pots.
Broken springers fight their alarm clocks on any given day, but require a blasting rendition of the "William Tell Overture" to get them stirring an hour earlier. Once on their feet, some extreme broken springers protest the government’s daylight-saving mandate and insist on the freedom to live their lives on their own sweet time.
Forward springers already know what garbs they’re pulling on in the morning because they have the foresight to plan the night before. They know they’ve never exited the house naked, so why not be prepared.
Broken springers, 15 minutes before they’re due for work or wherever, discover that their favorite jeans have a chicken chimichanga splatter and will need immediate spot cleaning. Then the soggy spot will need five minutes of intensely targeted drying on “hot” with a hair dryer.
Forward springers always leave the house 10 to 15 minutes early to allow for unexpected traffic delays, such as vehicle breakdowns, more biscuit eaters than usual at Chick-fil-A or a parade of deer crossing the intersection.
Broken springers know to the minute how long it takes to drive to their destinations, and they don’t leave one minute early. On the plus side, broken springers often get a bonus fat-burning workout when they have to make a last-second sprint to important events. One broken springer was late to his cousin’s wedding and in an impressive high-intensity interval workout dashed between flower girl and bride to his designated second-row seat.
As a result, this broken springer was able to enjoy a large piece of wedding cake calorie-free while dodging the cake knife thrown by the groom.
Only time will tell if broken springers can adapt to forward springing and vice versa. Fortunately, fall brings fall-back time.
