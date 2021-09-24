We’re quickly approaching the holiday season, when certain dishes go on parade. I don’t mean recipes such as Grandma Lola’s Spirited Cranberry Sauce, but their dedicated serving bowls, plates and platters.
And I’m faced with that gripping question: Do deviled eggs taste better served on a specialized deviled-egg plate with a hand-painted chicken and a dozen egg cubbies? Is that better than serving them on premium paper Chinet?
Likewise, does gravy ladled from an antique porcelain boat with 24-karat gold accents taste better than gravy poured from an $8 Anchor Hocking syrup pitcher?
These questions are especially top of my mind this holiday season after recently transporting my three-layer hummingbird cake on a Chinet nested in a vintage washtub with plastic wrap stretched across. I wasn’t about to take a chance of flattening the frosting on my once-in-a-harvest-moon homemade cake.
After basking in several family compliments, I flirted with the idea of investing in a dedicated cake platter and tote for the upcoming holiday season. An adorable handwoven cake transporter, perhaps? Shucks, that cake might taste even better.
Then I realized that a custom cake carrier would be consigned to the same forgotten hidey holes as the turkey roasting pan and turkey platter that make a cameo appearance every Thanksgiving. Every November, we spend a good 30 minutes trying to track this pair. One year, the giant roaster migrated to the basement and hid under a Christmas tree skirt.
Our kitchen cabinets already overflow with our hodgepodge of mismatched bowls and plasticware. Any custom serving piece created for a holiday or celebration, such as a punch bowl, is doomed to be lost. I’m pretty sure the last time the punch bowl surfaced here was Christmas 2010 when I tried to impress by daughter’s new in-laws by cracking out the orange sherbet and ginger ale.
But I greatly admire the cooks who show up bearing specially designed containers for their holiday fare, whether it’s a cut-glass relish tray with pickle compartments or an Irish linen bun server with cozy pockets.
Now that I think about it, I bet my hummingbird cake would have tasted even better on a turkey platter.
