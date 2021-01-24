The wheel and the nail always get top billing on lists of the greatest inventions of all times, but let’s not shortchange that other superstar: takeout.
It warms the cockles of my heart to learn archaeologists have excavated an elaborate food court in Pompeii, which was buried under ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79.
The snack bar even had a takeout menu of sorts with paintings on the counter of a mallard duck and rooster. I’m guessing that if you couldn’t read, you could just smile and point to the rooster. I do this today after my Ozarks tongue mangled my order for Indian veggie balls — malai kofta — into Molotov cocktail.
Earthenware jars found in the thermopolium held a surprising variety of animal bones and other leftovers. Much wine too. We’re not talking ancient McDonald’s from the 1950s that offered little more on the menu than 15-cent hamburgers and 10-cent golden fries.
I’m so pleased that Roman women enjoyed a break now and then from the daily drudgery of grinding millet for bread and stirring endless kettles of ostrich ragout. I imagine a weary wife asking her husband:
“Honey, after you get finished hanging out all day at the chariot races, could you stop by Pliny the Elder’s Roasted Wild Boars and More and grab us some takeout?”
The husband agrees because he feels a tad guilty about betting and losing their favorite lounging couch at a previous race.
“Say, I hear that Whiny the Younger has a food stall now, and his opening special is buy-one-get-one-free lentil-snail soup,” he says. “How does that tickle your fancy?”
His wife ponders. “Taste it first and make sure he’s not too heavy-handed on anchovies,” she says. “You know how anchovies upset my black bile. Last time I ate anchovies, my humors were out of whack for a week.”
The husband jangles his ox-hide money pouch. “And if I have a lucky day at the races, I’ll bring home a Happy Meal, too,” he says with a wink.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
