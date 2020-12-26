As I yanked down my 2020 wall calendar of outstanding outhouses, I realized that I’d unwittingly picked the perfect theme for the year.
Although the October pinup — a leaning weathered outpost with a rusty manual typewriter inside — was mighty handsome, I’m more than happy to flush away the entire year and welcome a brighter 2021.
But with the annual changing of the calendars always comes a major decision. Do I want to count the days with Cosette the chinchilla or Dilbert? Do I want to be reminded of a dental appointment by goats standing in trees or by George Washington standing in the Delaware? Do I want to admire an endangered orchid or a ramshackle porch in Hillbilly Holler when I double-check the deadline I’ve circled for the Bake it with Barley Recipe Contest?
The calendar choices multiply each year, but I’ve noticed a peculiar eye-popping trend in the past few. At first, it made headlines and sparked shock and outcries of, “What’s the world coming to?” when firemen stripped down to next to nothing to show off their athletic frames for a fundraising calendar. They raked in far more dollars posing in their suspenders as Mr. January and Mr. February than they did selling raffle tickets for a 65-inch TV.
It didn’t take long for other professions, organizations and businesses to take note of those dollars and jump on the calendar-fundraising business. Members of garden clubs posed in their gardening gloves with strategically placed flowerpots, and book club members shed most of their covers.
At first, the bestselling calendar models looked like, well, models. They made you question the wisdom of eating that 4-pound monster burrito with extra cheese. Or at least the extra cheese. They inspired you to search for a chin-lifting miracle product with at least a thousand five-star reviews.
Now, seniors are having their heyday as calendar models, and the more chins and wrinkles, the hotter the calendar sales. Topless octogenarian farmers, leagues of golden-oldie bowlers and residents of assisted-care homes are the newest pinup stars.
I can’t decide if I want to count the days next year with wild and scenic rivers or wild and scenic seniors. Regardless, the year can’t possibly by as stinky as the 2020 outhouses.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.