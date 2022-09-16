While skimming the news, I snagged on a headline about personal submarines gaining popularity with the superrich.
I’ve always liked subs, although the salami contains a week’s worth of sodium, and was puzzled why gazillionaires were just now discovering the tasty sandwiches.
Which forced me to read the first few sentences and discover that ridiculously wealthy people are buying personal submarines that look like sea cows with windows. They can be dunked a thousand feet or so into the ocean while the owners relax and sip cocktails and gaze at whatever lurks down there.
Personal subs cost anywhere from $2.5 million to $3.5 million, although they’re becoming so popular that several companies now are manufacturing them and offering timesharelike options for folks who can only afford to own a fourth of a submarine. Some cruise ships offer sub rides.
Thank goodness my tastes are more down-to-earth and that I don’t pine for even a pickle-sized portion of a sub. As with most trendy items, whether it’s pet rocks or Cabbage Patch dolls, I generally wait until they show up a garage sale anyway. That would be on the last day of the garage sale when the owner’s so frazzled she’d pay someone to haul off the sub.
Personal sub owners, however, describe being aboard as the ultimate relaxing and peaceful experience. They switch off the lights and bask in total darkness.
I’m not sure if this is with or without cocktails, but nothing about this imagined scene relaxes me. Bobbing about with sharks and other species sporting rows of sharp teeth makes me antsy.
Descending to the bottom of the ocean floor sounds as appealing to me as descending to the bottom of a septic tank. I don’t want to own part or all of one of those again, either.
Meditation is relaxing and free. So is sitting on the front porch watching the leaves turn brown while munching on a fully loaded Italian sub.
