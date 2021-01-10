After the bleakest year ever, I’m ready to grab 2021 like it’s a basket of fried pies and sample every flakey crumb and berry.
No need to look far for legitimate reasons to celebrate. I just called up the National Day Calendar online and found a year’s worth of honest-to-goodness nationally celebrated red-letter days.
I’m already planning how best to celebrate National Thesaurus Day on Jan. 18. First, I’ll call it National Dictionary of Synonyms Day. For even more fun, I’ll dub it National Reference Book with Words with Similar Meanings Day. If I’m not wrung out from all that partying, I’ll rename it National Giant Directory of Controlled Vocabulary Day.
Or maybe I’ll skip this holiday entirely because it seems rather boring — dull, monotonous — and go full party animal on National Turkey Neck Soup Day on March 30. Initially, I thought I was supposed to celebrate my own scrawny neck. Maybe tie a red bandana around it or decorate it with pearls. Thank goodness, I’m supposed to mark the holiday by making a flavorful soup with stock from a real turkey neck.
Honestly, this doesn’t sound like much of a wingding either
But I can always look forward to National Sorry Charlie Day on April 6. This day is an opportunity to reflect on how we survived rejection. Well, I misspelled “general” in the fourth grade spelling bee that was aired on local radio, and I’m mortified. I stuck a “u” in it and still feel as dumb as a turnip. Or is it ternip?
National No Housework Day on April 7 sounds like a blast. The idea is to ignore the laundry, sweeping and dusting for one day. But, wait, I’ve already celebrated this holiday — like dozens and dozens of days every single month.
National Odometer Day on May 12 is a designated time to honor the instrument that keeps track of how many miles I’ve driven on my Toyota truck. It’d be more of a fun-packed day, however, if I could erase the last 220,000 or so on my old odometer.
Another unappreciated workhorse is celebrated on National Produce Misting Day on Oct. 2. I confess that I’ve been too self-absorbed to even notice the hardworking automated watering system at the supermarket that keeps the fruits and veggies plump and hydrated.
But I know how to party on National Produce Misting Day. I plan to stick my dehydrated turkey neck under there.
What a festive year ahead!
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
