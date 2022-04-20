I can’t wait for yards to burst this season with colorful hydrangeas, dahlias, daisies and old wringer washing machines.
While flowerpots of drab brown clay and plastic are cheap and practical for blooming plants, they can’t begin to create the gawk and awe of purple snapdragons taking root in Great-granny’s cracked ironstone chamber pot and buttercups overflowing a holey bucket.
Every season, alternative containers to that humble clay or plastic flowerpot get wackier. I feel obligated to admit that I fully embrace some of these alternatives, but I have yet to fill a worn-out purse with potting soil and petunias. That’s one of the stranger suggestions I’ve seen recently. If I change my mind, I have a closetful of flowerpots-in-waiting.
Weathered ammo boxes, dented tea kettles, mop buckets, rusty iron bedsteads, porcelain kitchen sinks, rubber tires and paw-foot bathtubs have flowered for years, but this season’s crop of containers takes thinking outside the clay pot to a whole new level.
I just gawked at a photo in a gardening mag of a large wooden desk with pigeonholes and six open drawers planted with annuals of many hues. The cutline suggests that readers put their no-longer-needed office furniture, such as desks and credenzas, to work outside.
I still need my desk, thank goodness, so I’m not even tempted to drag it into the backyard and add personality to my garden, as the writer suggests. My mismatched collection of vintage metal lawn chairs already has the yard overflowing with personality.
Likewise, I won’t be stationing an ornate antique fireplace mantel in the garden and planting the firebox with pink roses for a “va-va-voom garden experience.” With our Missouri weather, it’d be a pile of warped splinters in less than a month.
“This is a joke, right?” my spouse said as he eyed a photo of this fireplace. “What next — our worn-out hot water heater used as a flowerpot?”
I shrugged. “Already done to death. Lay the heater down, slice it lengthwise and plant it with begonias or whatever.”
This creative container adds some ba-ba-boom to the garden.
