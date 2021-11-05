My spouse walked in and automatically tossed the mail on the catch-all table that usually sits beside the door. And the mail landed on the floor.
“What in the world?” he sputtered while looking around. “You’ve moved the furniture again.”
I nodded. “At least you didn’t plop down in the old hickory chair that’s no longer there.”
When I’m nearing my critical turning point where the room no longer sparks joy, but sparks boredom and a desire to study the real estate listings, I start rearranging. It’s cheaper and easier.
On the other hand, my spouse would be content to live with the couch and the sugar bowl, for that matter, stuck in the same spots for 50 years.
Unfortunately, he refuses to build me a rotating house like the one an accommodating Bosnian man built for his wife. When she wished that their bedroom faced the sun, he tore down walls and moved their bedroom. I assume it was simpler than moving the sun. Then she complained that the living room didn’t face the road. Finally, he shucked the old house and built a new rotating house so she can spin it whatever direction she fancies.
I love the idea of a rotating house. I could admire the neighbor’s horses one day, then turn the old homestead and check the progress of the house being built in the cleared woods behind us. If I didn’t like the looks of the stranger approaching our front door, I could simply whirl the house and send him running.
“You’re a lucky man that I merely move rocking chairs and lamps instead of pining for a rotating house,” I told my husband.
He spun on his heels and headed to the front porch with his coffee to sit and watch for the Amazon truck to deliver his latest aquarium accessory.
It would have sparked a big smile if I could have pushed a button and shifted him 180 degrees to a view of the groundhog eating our dead hostas.
