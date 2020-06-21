I’m not planning any globetrotting soon. It looks more like yard-trotting this summer, but that hasn’t stopped me from browsing the latest “smart” suitcases.
When suitcases sprouted wheels years ago and could be rolled about with their telescoping handles or leashed to an old leather belt and towed, I thought that was as smart as they could get. Gone was much of the backbreaking work of lugging 50 pounds of reading material on vacation into airports, onto shuttle buses and in and out of hotels.
It took a day to recover from hauling all that summer fiction, although 49.5 pounds of it remained unread when we returned home. But expectations flourish during summer.
My expectations for luggage certainly have flourished since childhood. “Smart” luggage then meant any of the flimsy mismatched suitcases we owned that could be trusted to stay latched. I was painfully shy, and if my bag had sprung opened and dumped my big-girl pants onto the Baptist Hill campground, I would have been traumatized for life.
Our thin suitcases were slightly smarter, however, than the cardboard boxes and laundry baskets we packed in for summer trips to visit grandparents in West Virginia. Mom had no interest in shelling out money for luggage that was more valuable than its contents. Who needs a Louis Vuitton trunk to haul a new pair of $1.39 white Keds?
But I never could have imagined today’s genius razzle-dazzle luggage that can recharge your phone and other devices. One bag, the Modobag, can be ridden like a motorcycle. Pop up the steering wheel, hop aboard and you can zip around the airport or your neighborhood, for that matter, at up to 7 mph.
My favorite of these hotshot suitcases, though, is the robotic Ovis because it’s completely hands-off and follows its owner like a faithful pup. The carry-on’s high-tech tracking and mapping gear and cameras keep it from bumping into people, wandering down steps or straying too far from its owner.
I’m guessing that it could fetch coffee for its owner who’s stuck overnight at the airport while waiting for a rescheduled flight. Even the smartest luggage can’t fix all of the hassles that come with traveling.
It’d sure be fun to have Ovis follow me around the yard, though, while I take short trips this summer to the mailbox. But only if it stays latched.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
